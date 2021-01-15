Contributions to Gathering Place total over $250K

Community Action’s Gathering Place has raised over $254,000 through its year-end match campaign, far surpassing last year’s total of $182,000.

“We are humbled by the tremendous generosity of our community,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties. “These funds could not have come at a more crucial time, as Community Action’s Gathering Place continues to serve new individuals every day. This support makes possible our work to provide hot, nutritious meals to all who need them.”

Partners in the fundraising effort, who provided matches on donations received for the Gathering Place through Dec. 31, included lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, as well as additional sponsors Rogers Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Bryan Health, Union Bank and Trust, Horizon Bank, Bukaty Companies, Econic and INSPRO Insurance.

Community Action’s Gathering Place serves free, nutritious meals every night from 5-6 p.m. Anyone in need of a hot meal is encouraged to visit the Gathering Place at 1448 E St. – no questions asked. At present, meals are being served on a grab-and-go basis. In 2020, the soup kitchen served nearly 35,000 meals.