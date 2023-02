The Lincoln Continentals Barbershop Chorus is selling singing Valentines to be delivered to that special someone on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

A quartet will serenade your sweetheart with two songs and a box of chocolates.

The cost is $50 for basic delivery, $60 for a two-hour window or $70 for time-specific delivery or outside the area. For more details and to order a singing Valentine, visit Lincolncontinentals.org.