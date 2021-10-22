A recent concert at Capitol View Winery raised over $5,300 for Visionary Youth, a Lincoln organization that provides haircuts, holiday meals, school backpacks, mentoring and other services to area youth. Over 100 people attended the concert, which featured folk singer Bill Staines of New Hampshire. Donations at the concert were matched up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America. Pictured Oct. 4 at the matching donation event are (from left) KB Mensah, founder and executive director of Visionary Youth; Kathy Moser, Modern Woodmen representative; and Bob Marshall, concert organizer.