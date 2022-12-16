COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Be the answer with United Way

Hunger. Poverty. Health care issues. The needs in Lincoln and Lancaster County are not just physical obstacles that keep individuals and families from thriving. Our community needs you to be the answer for those who struggle to access the basic needs that many of us take for granted.

Being the answer is simple. It starts by joining with United Way.

The power of United Way is the power of the entire community. When we all join in and give what we can, we create tremendous positive momentum for our community.

Last year, requests coming into United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline for rental and utility assistance were up 18% in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Across our community, United Way partner agencies worked (and continue to work) harder than ever to be the answer to the growing need. Thanks to Lincoln’s community spirit, last year $903,803 of emergency assistance was provided to individuals through United Way funded partners, including $709,056 for rental assistance and $98,648 for utility assistance.

This made all the difference for Linda and Jim. Last summer, during a particularly hot stretch of days, Linda and Jim, a senior couple on a fixed income, were overwhelmed by recent medical bills and realized they were behind on their utility payments. Their electricity was shut off at the height of the heat wave, making their home dangerously hot. On top of that, both Linda and Jim needed electricity for their medical devices. Thanks to a United Way funded partner, the couple received the help they needed to get their electricity turned back on right away.

A donation to United Way’s Impact Fund is used where the need is most urgent. Through the Impact Fund, donations come together to support 63 local health and human services agencies that provide life-changing services to our neighbors. There are 40 United Way partner agencies and 23 CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) partner agencies. This broad spectrum of care encompasses all Lincoln and Lancaster County residents when they need a helping hand.

By strategically investing in programs proven effective at creating change in the areas of Health, Education and Financial Stability – the building blocks to a quality life – we know we are advancing the common good, not just for those who need help, but for all residents in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Be the answer for Lincoln and Lancaster County by making a donation at unitedwaylincoln.org.