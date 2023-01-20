Community contributes over $187K to the Gathering Place

Community Action’s Gathering Place announced that its year-end match campaign has received a preliminary total of over $187,000.

Thanks to generous sponsors who matched dollar-for-dollar, a match pool was created for donations to the Gathering Place made between Oct. 17 and Dec. 31. Dollars raised will support providing free hot, nutritious meals to community members in Lincoln.

“The community’s support during this campaign has been incredible to witness,” said Heather Loughman, CEO of Community Action. “Right now, many in our community are struggling to make ends meet due to factors such as increased inflation rates, rising costs of living, and more far beyond their control. We appreciate our community’s commitment to caring for our neighbors through support of the Gathering Place.”

The 2022 giving campaign also recognized the 40th anniversary of the Gathering Place’s presence in Lincoln. This giving opportunity was possible thanks to match sponsors, including legacy sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, and additional sponsors Union Bank and Trust, Bukaty Companies, INSPRO, Rohn and Beth Loyd, Connie Maguire, and the James Stuart III Family Foundation.

Located just a few blocks south of the Nebraska State Capitol building in a neighborhood with one of the highest poverty rates in Lincoln, Community Action’s Gathering Place provides free meal service seven days a week to anyone who needs it.

The Gathering Place was founded over 40 years ago by six individuals who saw a need in the community. Annually, the Gathering Place serves over 30,000 meals. Funds raised during the match campaign will allow the Gathering Place to continue to serve free hot, nutritious meals every night to the community.

To learn more about the Gathering Place and other programs of Community Action, visit communityactionatwork.org.