Committee seeks to raise $3M to save Pershing mural

Now, more than ever, citizens of Lincoln and the great state of Nebraska realize they have the power to preserve our iconic, historic heritage that they love and appreciate – now and for future generations.

The Committee to Preserve Pershing’s Mural has received a strong and continuous outpouring of interest and support – from citizens of Lincoln, individuals across Nebraska and many who have lived in Nebraska but have moved outstate – to save the mural.

As a result, a fundraising campaign was initiated March 1 to raise the $3 million necessary by May 1 to start the two-month process to remove the mural from the front of Pershing (to meet the city’s tentative schedule to begin environmental remediation on a secured site this summer), individually clean each of its 763,000 square-inch tiles, restore the areas missing and reinstall the mural – at ground level for greater visibility – in another public location in Lincoln. Installing the mural closer to eye level will enable viewers to truly appreciate the 38 figures of various genders and races, which are depicted in activities expected to occur within the structure.

As the viewer is better able to see and study the expansive scope and dimensions of the mural, the installation’s additional layers of meaning begin to float to the surface. What are all those abstract black lines? Straight and crooked, they crisscross the panel in a seemingly random fashion, until a tingle of familiarity arises: is that a road, a river, a tire track, a trail? A subtle pattern? It appears the mural also contains an abstract atlas of the state with highways, roads, rivers, lakes and even the historic pioneer trails carefully drawn and cemented in the tile patterns. Twin cities of Scottsbluff and Gering grace one section; Lincoln and Omaha, separated by the Platte, seem to float on the edge of another piece, perhaps humorously close to the images of clowns and boxers.

The more one observes, additional details are revealed on one gigantic ceramic canvas; depictions of history, geography, culture, activity and community organization fade in and out of conscious recognition. After a few minutes, the viewer appreciates the complexity and cleverness of the artists’ effort, and that the designs incorporated in its overall composition were not accidental, but have many levels of meaning relative to our great state. It is an impressive work, which explains why appreciation of the mural seems to be stronger in the memories of participants who enjoyed great experiences inside the building.

The committee dedicated to preserving the mural feels the original artistic commitment, and the current willingness to preserve and reinstall the mural, reflects a kind of “grit” that defines the culture of Nebraska communities. In our state, we have a commitment to things that are out of the “ordinary,” in conditions that are often uncomfortable and on a scale that is impressive. That spirit and commitment is reflected in the mural and is what makes Nebraska and Nebraskans “different.”

Together we do big, difficult things in this state for the benefit of friends and family we haven’t even met yet. That’s who we are. That’s what the mural says.

Tax deductible monetary donations to save Pershing’s mural may be mailed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the memo line of the check, or donate online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/.

If you have questions, contact Liz Shea-McCoy at lizwshea@windstream.net or 402-430-5923.

