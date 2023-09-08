What weighs 32.4 tons and brings hope to Lincoln Area teens? Colorado peaches. This week, Youth for Christ and its ministries Campus Life, Parent Life and Juvenile Justice are selling their second shipment of Colorado peaches. Once the sale is complete, they will have sold nearly two semi-trailers full of Colorado peaches totaling 32.4 tons.

“People drive in from Iowa and Kansas to buy these peaches, and they are so excited when they pick up their lug," said Matt Schulte, executive director of the organization. "I love how much joy this fundraiser brings to people.”

Youth for Christ works directly with an orchard in Palisade, Colorado. The orchard picks the peaches, loads the truck, and the next day they are here in Lincoln. Colorado peaches are sold by the lug for $48 and can be purchased at Campus Life, 6401 Pine Lake Rd., Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or until sold out.