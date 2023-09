This year’s golf tournament fundraiser for Clinic with a Heart will begin with registration at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon Monday, Sept. 25, at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St.

All proceeds will go directly to providing free medical services to those in our community who are uninsured or underinsured.

To register or for event sponsorship information, contact Julie Forsman at julie@clinicwithaheart.org.