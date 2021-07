Learn about City Impact's mission to mentor, teach and empower under-resourced youth in our community at the Hopes & Dreams Open House fundraiser Friday, July 16, from 4-7 p.m. at City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St.

The open house will be an interactive, family-friendly evening with food trucks, activities and more. There is no charge to attend. Register at https://conta.cc/3A9yhTU.

If you have questions, contact Lisa Guill at lguill@cityimpact.org or 402-477-8080.

