City extends deadline to raise first $1M to save Pershing mural

Pershing mural

The City of Lincoln has extended the deadline to raise the first $1 million to June 1 to save the Pershing Center mural.

 ELLEN SARTORE, Courtesy photo

The City of Lincoln has extended the deadline to June 1 to give the Committee to Save the Pershing Mural additional time to raise the initial $1 million necessary to safely remove the mural from the front of the Pershing Center.

"This new deadline offers 11 more days to raise the remaining $350,000 and includes Give to Lincoln Day on May 26," said Liz Shea-McCoy, committee chair.

Tax deductible donations may be mailed to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the "memo" line of the check.

Questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy at lizwshea@gmail.com or 402-430-5923.

