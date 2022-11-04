CHI Health St. Elizabeth Gift Shop remodeled

The CHI Health St. Elizabeth Gift Shop, located on the first floor of the medical center, has been remodeled with increased shop space that is lighter and brighter, according to Jan Friesen, administrative assistant at CHI Health St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation.

“The space is now more open, which means people with wheelchairs, walkers or canes can get around easily,” she said.

In addition to serving the needs of patients and families at the medical center, the Gift Shop now aspires to be a shopping destination for the community, she added.

All proceeds support CHI Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

The Gift Shop offers a wide selection of gifts, home décor, women’s apparel, baby, Husker, holiday items, jewelry, cards, flowers, balloons, candy and sundries.

Open hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit stelizabeth.chihealthgiftshop.com.