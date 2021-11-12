CHE awards nearly $1M from Resiliency Fund

In 2020, the board of trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. CHE focuses this funding on health equity and human connection.

At its most recent meeting, the CHE board of trustees approved grants totaling nearly $1 million. All grants listed begin on Jan. 1, 2022. This round of grants from the Resiliency Fund will focus efforts on vulnerable populations as determined by CHE's Place Matters Report. Projects will address mental health services for low-income youth, peer mentoring for vulnerable families, youth mentoring in high poverty areas, hunger relief and more.

Additional funds from the Resiliency Fund will be awarded in spring 2022.

CHE funds will:

• Address pandemic-related isolation and educational gaps among youth through small group peer-to-peer mentoring and success mentoring, with goals to combat isolation, expand networks, increase feelings of safety and improve students' grades. (City Impact, $90,000 over one year.)