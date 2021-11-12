CHE awards nearly $1M from Resiliency Fund

In 2020, the board of trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. CHE focuses this funding on health equity and human connection.
At its most recent meeting, the CHE board of trustees approved grants totaling nearly $1 million. All grants listed begin on Jan. 1, 2022. This round of grants from the Resiliency Fund will focus efforts on vulnerable populations as determined by CHE's Place Matters Report. Projects will address mental health services for low-income youth, peer mentoring for vulnerable families, youth mentoring in high poverty areas, hunger relief and more.
Additional funds from the Resiliency Fund will be awarded in spring 2022.
CHE funds will:
• Address pandemic-related isolation and educational gaps among youth through small group peer-to-peer mentoring and success mentoring, with goals to combat isolation, expand networks, increase feelings of safety and improve students' grades. (City Impact, $90,000 over one year.)
• Address the financial challenges of providing outpatient behavioral health services to low-income youth and families by covering some of the "gap" between Medicaid reimbursement and the actual cost of care. (HopeSpoke, $60,000 over one year.)
• Provide funding to assist in re-opening the Early Childhood Development Pre-K Program in the Lakeview Elementary neighborhood. (Willard Community Center, $7,000 over one year.)
• Support a capital campaign to renovate the facility at 1843 K St. to include Head Start classrooms for 197 children and family support services (e.g. job training, financial education and nutrition/health). (Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, $250,000 over one year.)
• Implement a three-year pilot program that will reach 400 individuals by recruiting, training and supporting parents with lived experience to serve as peer mentors to vulnerable families. (CEDARS Youth Services, $137,777 over three years.)
• Enhancing the existing UPLIFT program by providing additional legal assistance to clients of three human service agencies to address access to health care, economic and housing stability, Medicaid denials, insurance issues, hospital debt, employee rights, unemployment, SNAP, disability benefits, evictions, utility shutoffs and more. (Legal Aid of Nebraska, $75,000 over three years.)
• Assist in funding capital costs associated with the new Food Bank of Lincoln, including a community room, conference room, freezer/cooler in the main building, and cooler on the Lincoln Fresh produce vehicle. (Food Bank of Lincoln, $200,000 over one year.)
• Continue to address the mental health needs of immigrants and refugees through providing cultural competency and workforce development, the use of peer workers, and the goal that at least 90% of clients achieve individual goals in managing behavioral health conditions. (Asian Community and Cultural Center, $72,012 over six months.)
• Support the implementation of a rental housing inspection program that will serve as a referral tool for community partners and an informational tool for prospective renters. (Affordable Housing Initiative, $10,000 over one year.)
CHE is a municipal endowment dedicated to making Lincoln the healthiest community in the nation. To achieve this vision, CHE invests in health-related projects and programs and convenes the community around important health issues. Since its inception in 1998, CHE has returned more than $34 million to the community.