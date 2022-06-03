CHE awards nearly $1.5M from Resiliency Fund

In 2020, the Board of Trustees of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) established a Resiliency Fund to support the community’s efforts to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The board focuses on funding health equity and human connection.

At their most recent meeting, the trustees approved the following grants totaling nearly $1.5 million. All grants listed begin on July 1.

• Support the construction of a Boys and Girls Club at North Star High School (within the Aviation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Academy building) that will serve more than 500 students annually. (Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln-Lancaster County, $50,000 over one year.)

• Provide tuition assistance to at least 15 low-income students enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course at the new Medical Services Focus Program at Lincoln Northwest High School. (Bryan College of Health Sciences, $8,250 over one year.)

• Develop and construct an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Institute, with a goal to provide public education, professional training and community consultation regarding brain science and the significant impact of toxic stress among young children. (Child Advocacy Center, $454,367 over one year.)

• Provide GrandPad tablets to low-income seniors (55+) who have been diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness to provide a connection to loved ones, decrease social isolation and improve mental health. (Dreamweaver Foundation, $25,000 over one year.)

• Fund the Medical Assistance Program (MAP) to assure the ongoing provision of specialty health care, emergency medication and medical home referral to uninsured/under-insured individuals. (Lancaster County Medical Society, $263,400 over three years.)

• Support the construction of a new Air Park Community Center to provide recreation, before/after-school programming, licensed child care, expanded health and wellness programming for youth/adults, a co-located Lincoln City Library and Arnold Elementary School, and expanded opportunities for youth sports. (Lincoln Parks Foundation, $300,000 over one year.)

• Suport a Maternal Wellness Program with a focus on prenatal education and nutrition assistance, doula services and breastfeeding support and training. (The Malone Center, $55,331 over one year.)

• Fund a community-based Academic Coach to work closely with community organizations with a goal to provide a pathway to college for 15-25 students per semester who desire to pursue a post-high school education but have unstable life situations, including homelessness, poverty, abuse/domestic violence, family separation, food insecurity, mental illness and/or isolation. (Southeast Community College Educational Foundation, $239,947 over three years.)

• Fund a first-ever census/database of Lincoln’s Yazidi population to improve communication with the local Yazidis, provide education and community-building information, and inform local agencies and government about the unique needs of this population group. (Yazda/Yazidi Cultural Center, $28,480 over one year.)

Applications for the next grant cycle are due July 15 and will address new priorities, which can be found at www.chelincoln.org.

CHE is a municipal endowment dedicated to making Lincoln the healthiest community in the nation. To achieve this vision, CHE invests in health-related projects and programs, and convenes the community around important health issues. Since its inception in 1998, CHE has returned more than $34.5 million to the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0