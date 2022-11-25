CFIT seeks donations to provide free bus passes

For several years, Citizens for Improved Transit (CFIT) has been making sure that low-income people who can’t afford bus passes can use Lincoln’s StarTran bus system. CFIT has furnished passes to over 20 nonprofit organizations and to Lincoln Public Schools to make this possible.

For the past two and one-half years, StarTran bus users were able to ride without paying fares due to COVID-19 Relief Funds. That funding ran out this fall, and StarTran started charging fares once again.

“As a result, CFIT has resumed its program of providing free StarTran bus passes and is barely able to meet the demand,” said Richard Schmeling, president of CFIT. “We are asking the community to help by contributing money to purchase bus passes.”

Donations can be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Room 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Be sure to note on your check “For CFIT bus passes.”

All donations made in this way are tax deductible.

“We conduct fundraisers from time to time, but the demand for bus passes has exceeded our ability to generate funds,” Schmeling said. “Your help will be appreciated.”

If you have questions, call Schmeling at 402-853-9537.