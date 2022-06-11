CFIT fundraisers today and Thursday

Citizens For Improved Transit (CFIT) will host a cookout fundraiser at Super Saver, 27th and Cornhusker Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, June 11. CFIT will also receive 10% of all gross sales at the Pizza Ranch, 8420 Lexington Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Now through Aug. 31, StarTran is not charging fares due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond that date, it will be up to the mayor and City Council whether rides will continue to be free or fares will resume.

When fares are being charged, CFIT furnishes StarTran bus passes to low-income Lincoln citizens through more than 20 social service agencies and through Lincoln Public Schools.

"If no fares continue, CFIT will donate funds to StarTran to provide improvements to bus stops throughout Lincoln," said Richard Schmeling, CFIT president. "These can include a shelter, a bench or a concrete pad from a public sidewalk to the street curb to board the buses."

For more information, contact Schmeling at 402-853-9537.

