CFIT cookout fundraiser today at Edgewood Super Saver

Citizens For Improved Transit (CFIT) will host a cookout fundraiser at the Edgewood Super Saver, 56th and Highway 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now through Aug. 31, StarTran is not charging fares due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond that date, it will be up to the mayor and City Council whether rides will continue to be free or fares will resume.

When fares are being charged, CFIT frnishes StarTran bus passes to low-income Lincoln citizens through more than 20 social service agencies and through Lincoln Public Schools. 

"If no fares continue, CFIT will donate funds to StarTran to provide amenities at the more than 805 bus stops throughout Lincoln," said Richard Schmeling, CFIT president. "These can include a concrete pad between a public sidewalk and the street curb, a bench or a bus shelter."

For more information, contact Schmeling at 402-853-9537.

