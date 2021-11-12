Center’s Thanksgiving holiday food distribution begins Nov. 20

The Center for People in Need is keeping the holidays bright by hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Distribution for low-income families Nov. 20, 22 or 23.
“For the thousands of families who visit our facility, Thanksgiving can be a time of real stress and anxiety," said Chris Funk, executive director. "It’s a huge reminder of the hunger their family faces on a regular basis.”
To help alleviate that stress, the Center’s staff members gather traditional holiday fare for the Thanksgiving distribution.
“While we will not be passing out food vouchers this year, we are purchasing special produce boxes,” said Funk. “We will distribute that fresh produce along with classic Thanksgiving dried and canned goods like stuffing, beans and corn.
“We can’t make the holidays perfect," she added. "But we can do our best to ensure everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving with food on their table.”
The Thanksgiving food distributions will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. For more information on how to become a Center client, visit cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357.
To support the event, many volunteers are needed each day to help with everything from greeting and guiding participants to stocking and distributing food items. Those interested in volunteering should sign up for shifts on the Center’s website.
“Volunteers are a hugely important part of the Center, but never more so than during special events like this,” said Funk. “We cannot thank our volunteers enough for the help they provide to us and our clients.”
Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, only volunteers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are being accepted at this time.
For more details about the Center and its services or how to support this Thanksgiving Holiday Distribution, visit cfpin.org or call 402-476-4357.