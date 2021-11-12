Center’s Thanksgiving holiday food distribution begins Nov. 20

The Center for People in Need is keeping the holidays bright by hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Distribution for low-income families Nov. 20, 22 or 23.

“For the thousands of families who visit our facility, Thanksgiving can be a time of real stress and anxiety," said Chris Funk, executive director. "It’s a huge reminder of the hunger their family faces on a regular basis.”

To help alleviate that stress, the Center’s staff members gather traditional holiday fare for the Thanksgiving distribution.

“While we will not be passing out food vouchers this year, we are purchasing special produce boxes,” said Funk. “We will distribute that fresh produce along with classic Thanksgiving dried and canned goods like stuffing, beans and corn.

“We can’t make the holidays perfect," she added. "But we can do our best to ensure everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving with food on their table.”

The Thanksgiving food distributions will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants must wear a mask and be a Center client to attend. For more information on how to become a Center client, visit cfpin.org/center-card or call 402-476-4357.