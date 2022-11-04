Cause for Paws proposes no-kill sanctuary

Sue Sturgis is losing sleep over inflation’s impact on the pet care industry.

A recent Forbes study found that 63% of pet owners said inflation has made it more difficult to pay a surprise vet bill. Vet bills under $1,000 would cause 42% of pet owners to go into debt, while 28% of pet owners would go into arrears with an unexpected vet bill of under $500.

Those numbers hit Sturgis right where she lives. The owner of the Cause for Paws boutique has more than just a soft heart for animals. To say she takes her work home with her is a huge understatement. As a leading advocate for animal welfare, she has seen it all.

“I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) due to what I’ve seen in my life,” said the owner of the 14-year-old thrift shop that serves as a lifeline for neglected and needy pets and their owners. Between incidents of animal abuse and sad stories of cash-strapped pet owners who are forced to give up their furry friends, there’s more demand than ever for financial relief provided by shops such as Cause for Paws.

“Things are getting worse out there,” said Sturgis.

But amid her sleepless nights is a ray of hope. Hope that her lifelong dream of providing a no-kill sanctuary and veterinary clinic can serve as a panacea for pet owners whose financial plight leads them to a crossroads.

Sturgis and her daughter, Chas Smith, share a vision they hope will become reality: a million-dollar undertaking they plan to call Tramp’s Haven.

The team’s dream

The mother-daughter team envisions a no-kill sanctuary with an irrigation system to clean the kennels. It would be located on a 40-acre tract to which a veterinary clinic would eventually be added. The facility would be located beyond Lincoln’s city limits.

Fundraising is in the embryonic stages. Volunteer grant-writers are working on creating a pool of prospective donors and identifying foundation outlets. Boutique shoppers are encouraged to round up their purchases and help bring Tramp’s Haven to life.

The workforce at the proposed facility would consist of paid staff and volunteers, similar to the boutique. “We estimate that the land alone will cost about $500,000, and the building with the irrigation system will run another $500,000,” said Smith.

The construction process alone is expected to take at least 18 months.

Proposed to be a direct branch of Cause for Paws, Tramp’s Haven would be named in memory of a German Shepherd mix who helped Chas during a grieving process following the loss of her father.

“I was at a crossroads in my life, and Tramp became a ‘soulmate’ who literally saved my life,” said the 38-year-old Lincoln woman, who works full time at her mother’s shop.

Tramp passed away in 2016.

About the store

Except for the round-up-your-change effort, all fundraising for Tramp’s Haven will be above and beyond the current collection process at the thrift shop, which donates all proceeds beyond monthly expenses to animal welfare groups and to help individual pet owners.

The philanthropic business helps two-legged friends, too.

“We’ll put a jacket on your back if you lose everything in a fire … that actually happened the other day,” said Smith. “We’re here for the community, as well as the animals.”

Sturgis, 73, opened Cause for Paws in 2008 after selling her salon business and dedicating her retirement life to animals. In 2013, she gained additional space and better visibility when she moved the business into a former Blockbuster Video store at 2445 S. 48th St.

Prior to donating to any causes, the shop faces monthly expenses of $6,000 in rent, over $1,000 in utilities and a modest payroll.

Sturgis said the shop is on course for a record-setting year. She is hoping for a strong finish to 2022. “We can’t help people if people don’t shop here. Our prices are based on helping the animals … it’s all about them.”

To check out the store or to inquire about helping with the proposed Tramp’s Haven project, call the store at 402-420-5758 or stop by during regular shopping hours – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week, 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.