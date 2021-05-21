Casino Night for Boys & Girls Club coming to zoo

Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County (BGC) will kick off the summer with its annual Casino Night fundraiser Friday, June 4, from 7-10 p.m. at the newly renovated Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

Attendees will enjoy an assortment of food and drink, live entertainment, local celebrity guests, casino games, raffle drawings and other activities.

Kim Goins, executive director of BGC of Lincoln/Lancaster County, says “Casino Night is more than just a fun time—it’s a chance for businesses and the community to bond after the devastating impact of COVID-19, and it provides an opportunity to raise capital to fund essential Boys & Girls Club programs designed to empower all youth to reach their full potential.”

A general admission ticket is $75, which includes food and $2,000 in play chips. All funds raised at Casino Night will allow BGC to continue offering vital resources and high-impact programs to youth and their families.