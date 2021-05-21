Casino Night for Boys & Girls Club coming to zoo

Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County (BGC) will kick off the summer with its annual Casino Night fundraiser Friday, June 4, from 7-10 p.m. at the newly renovated Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Attendees will enjoy an assortment of food and drink, live entertainment, local celebrity guests, casino games, raffle drawings and other activities.
Kim Goins, executive director of BGC of Lincoln/Lancaster County, says “Casino Night is more than just a fun time—it’s a chance for businesses and the community to bond after the devastating impact of COVID-19, and it provides an opportunity to raise capital to fund essential Boys & Girls Club programs designed to empower all youth to reach their full potential.”
A general admission ticket is $75, which includes food and $2,000 in play chips. All funds raised at Casino Night will allow BGC to continue offering vital resources and high-impact programs to youth and their families.
Over the past year, BGC has been working to counteract the effects of COVID-19 on LPS students and the community. Last summer, BGC distributed over 2,000 meals per week when schools were closed. This summer, it will continue in-person programs to provide a fun, safe place for youth to continue learning during the break from school. Programs will include topics like health and wellness, the arts, leadership and service, and STEM subjects.
For more details about BGC’s Casino Night, visit www.lincolnbgc.org/casino-night. The event will be carried out in compliance with CDC recommendations for safety and social distancing. Individuals must be 18 or older to attend.
About Boys & Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County
The Boys & Girls Club mission is to empower all youth to reach their full potential. The BGC movement focuses on helping children and teens achieve in three priority outcome areas: academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
BGCs work to ensure that young people have a positive, impactful club experience and achieve the important outcomes that lead to great futures.