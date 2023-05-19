On Tuesday, May 23, Carry the Load will walk through Lincoln as part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember our fallen military and first responders.

Since 2011, Carry The Load’s mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has grown into a nationwide movement – this year with five routes covering 48 states to honor and remember those who have laid down their lives for our freedom.

Local residents are invited to join in the walk as the group passes through Lincoln on Tuesday. Rallies are scheduled at the following Lincoln sites:

5 p.m. - University of Nebraska-Lincoln Vine Street Recreation Fields;

7 p.m. - Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station No. 4, 5600 S. 27th St.; and

10 p.m. - Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station No. 15, 6601 Pine Lake Rd.

Carry the Load is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds to assist with challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more details, visit www.carrytheload.org.