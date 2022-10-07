Car show raises over $1K for 2 charities

NP Dodge Lincoln hosted its inaugural car show Sept. 24 to raise money and support two local charities – the little food pantries of Lincoln and Friendship Home.

Antique, vintage, muscle and newer cars, owned by members of the real estate community, were displayed at NP Dodge Lincoln’s south location, 7575 S. 57th St. There were newer Chevy Camaros, Ford Mustangs and even a Tesla that seemed to dance to music. The vintage vehicles included a 1963 Pontiac LeMans convertible, a 1964 Chevrolet Impala and even a 1947 Jeep Willys.

Car owners and spectators brought nonperishable food items to donate to the little food pantries throughout Lincoln. They also brought spare change and dollar bills to vote for their favorite car, and those funds were donated to Friendship Home's Safe Quarters Drive.

Hot dog and hamburger meals were available for purchase, with all proceeds being donated to the little food pantries or Friendship Home’s Safe Quarters Drive according to each donor's choosing. In total, the car show raised $1,001.65 for these charities.

Winners of the car show (by bringing in the most money donated) were: first place-Connie Reddish, 2017 fifth edition Chevrolet Camaro; second place-Lyle and Valerie Hervert, 1964 Chevrolet Impala; and third place-Randy King, 1947 Jeep Willys.