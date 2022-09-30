Calling all spellers to NLHA Adult Spelling BEE Oct. 13

The Nebraska Literary Heritage Association will host the 36th annual Adult Spelling BEE Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Wilderness Ridge Country Club, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m., the award ceremony at 7 p.m. with the BEE immediately following.

Join the fun as a speller or as the cheering section. This is a casual evening that includes a delicious buffet dinner and the Spelling BEE, hosted by the voice of the UNL women’s volleyball team, John Baylor.

Twyla Hansen will be honored as the 33rd annual Heritage Award winner for her service to Nebraska’s literary community and for her excellence in writing.

To sign up to participate as a speller and to purchase tickets, visit www.foundationforlcl.org, e-mail foundationforlcl@gmail.com or call Gail McNair at 402-441-0164 or 402-429-5849.