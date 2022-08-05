Bridges to Hope benefit concert Aug. 19

A “Second Chances Matter” concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., with a freewill offering to benefit Bridges to Hope.

This nonprofit organization provides services to men and women who have been released from incarceration (reentrants) and are reintegrating back to society.

The concert will include keynote speaker Chef Brandon Chrostowski, an American chef, restaurateur and politician from Cleveland, Ohio, and Nashville Country/Christian musician Ben Fuller. The concert will also include a video with testimonies from reentrants who have benefited from services provided by Bridges to Hope.

The concert will be accessible virtually as well. If you have questions, contact Rhonda Mattingly at rhonda@bridgestohopene.org or 402-420-5696.