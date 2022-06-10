Bricks of Honor event today at Veterans Memorial Garden

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to a Bricks of Honor dedication event at 10 a.m. today, June 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Memorial Drive.

The program recognizes veterans whose family and friends have purchased a dedication brick over the past year for Veterans Memorial Garden. It also commemorates the founding of the Veterans Memorial Garden.

"Lincoln Parks Foundation is proud to partner with Parks and Recreation on the Veterans Memorial Garden," said Bradley J. Brandt, chair of the Lincoln Parks Foundation Board of Directors. "We are humbled to facilitate the Bricks of Honor program, which honors our community's veterans and their families."

The Veterans Memorial Garden was created after 80,000 people viewed a traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit in Antelope Park in 1989. The garden contains over 5,000 personalized bricks that celebrate the pride, patriotism and sacrifices of military personnel.

For information about the Lincoln Parks Foundation Bricks of Honor program, visit lincolnparks.org or call 402-441-8258. For more information about the Veterans Memorial Garden, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: veterans garden).

