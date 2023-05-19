Brews at the Zoo, an event for adults age 21 and over, will return Saturday, June 10, to the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The first of five summer Brews at the Zoo events will provide a night of live music by the Mezcal Brothers band on the FNBO Stage, visits from animal ambassadors and glasses of craft beers from local breweries. The evening, from 6-11 p.m., also includes after-hours access to the zoo and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase.