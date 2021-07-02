Brews at the Zoo events underway

Adults age 21 and over enjoyed craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band Saturday, June 26, at the first Brews at the Zoo fundraising event since 2019 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event included 18 beers and ciders from eight local breweries and cideries. Brats and burgers were available to purchase.

Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo event dates and bands that will perform are July 24 (Loose Affiliation), Aug. 21 (Flannel channel) and Sept. 18 (Josh Hoyer).

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, from 6-11 p.m., plus three drinks and the live entertainment. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. Watch for more details and photos of the June 26 event July 22 in L Magazine.

