Brews at the Zoo events today, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal today, July 30, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer, cider or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

Additional Brews at the Zoo events are coming up Saturday, Aug. 20, with live entertainment by The Wildwoods, and Saturday, Sept. 10, with live music by AM/FM. See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.