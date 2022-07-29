 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brews at the Zoo events today, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10

  • 0
Conversation with a camel

(From left) Alex Berkebile talks to a camel while Chase Johnson and Ginger Waite observe at a previous Brews at the Zoo fundraiser.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal today, July 30, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer, cider or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

Additional Brews at the Zoo events are coming up Saturday, Aug. 20, with live entertainment by The Wildwoods, and Saturday, Sept. 10, with live music by AM/FM. See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News