Brews at the Zoo events today and Sept. 10

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beer, cider and seltzer from local breweries plus music by The Wildwoods today, Aug. 20, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

In addition, the event will include visits from animal ambassadors. Event proceeds benefit the Lincoln Children's Zoo and help support education, conservation and care of over 400 animals.

Tickets are $35 per person and include admission and viewing the zoo’s animals after hours, live music and three drinks of your choice. Additional drink tickets and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

After this evening, one more Brews at the Zoo event is coming up Saturday, Sept. 10, with live entertainment by AM/FM. See www.lincolnzoo.org and the zoo's Facebook page for more details and updates.