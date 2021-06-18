 Skip to main content
Brews at the Zoo events start June 26
Nathan Garrison talks about alligator

Nathan Garrison talks about Steve, an American alligator, with Jamilynn Poletto (center) and Marnee Roundtree at the June 2019 Brews at the Zoo. Canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, four Brews at the Zoo events are planned for 2021, starting on Saturday, June 26.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band Saturday, June 26, at the first Brews at the Zoo event since 2019 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, from 6-11 p.m., plus three drinks. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo event dates and bands that will perform are July 24 (Loose Affiliation), Aug. 21 (Flannel channel) and Sept. 18 (Josh Hoyer). See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

