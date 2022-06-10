 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brews at the Zoo events start June 18

Zookeeper Emma Hazel with Eli the three-banded armadillo

Zookeeper Emma Hazel answers guests’ questions about Eli, a Brazilian three-banded armadillo, June 26, 2021, at Brews at the Zoo. The first of four Brews at the Zoo fundraisers in 2022 begins Saturday, June 18.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by Flannel Channel Saturday, June 18, at the first Brews at the Zoo event this year at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets are $35 and include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo event dates and bands that will perform are July 16 (The 402), July 30 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal) and Sept. 10 (AM/FM). See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

