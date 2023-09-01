Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers from local breweries and live music by the Mezcal Brothers on Friday, Sept. 22, on the zoo's FNBO stage.

Originally scheduled for June 10, the event was canceled due to severe weather and rescheduled to September.

The event, from 6-11 p.m., also includes visits from animal ambassadors, after-hours access to the zoo's 400-plus animals and three drink tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available to purchase.

For more details and tickets, go to www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.