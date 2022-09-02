Brews at the Zoo coming Sept. 10

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the final Brews at the Zoo of 2022 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include local craft beers and ciders. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.