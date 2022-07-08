 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brews at the Zoo coming July 16 and 30

  • Updated
402 Band

The 402 Band will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children's Zoo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Adults age 21 and over will find craft beers and live music by The 402 band Saturday, July 16, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo event dates and bands that will perform are July 30 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal), Aug. 20 (the Wildwoods) and Sept. 10 (AM/FM). See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

