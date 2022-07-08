Brews at the Zoo coming July 16 and 30

Adults age 21 and over will find craft beers and live music by The 402 band Saturday, July 16, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase.

Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo.

Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo event dates and bands that will perform are July 30 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal), Aug. 20 (the Wildwoods) and Sept. 10 (AM/FM). See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.