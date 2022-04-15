Boys & Girls Club’s Casino Night fundraiser Friday

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County (BGC) organization will host its annual Casino Night fundraiser Friday, April 22, from 7-10:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.

This year, BGC is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in Lincoln. The fundraiser is the first of many celebrations planned to celebrate the milestone.

Attendees will find food and drinks, live entertainment, casino games, raffle drawings and more. Local celebrity dealers will include Darin Erstad, Carol Frost, Nancy Metcalf, Ronnie Green and more.

“I’m excited to lead an organization that is preparing young people for not only the jobs of the future, but for jobs that don’t even exist yet," says Executive Director Kimberly Goins. "Our programming focuses on real solutions that are needed across the state. An investment in the Boys & Girls Clubs is a direct investment into the growth and sustainability of the state. Our real value proposition is that we not only prioritize the social needs for our youth but also, importantly, their economic futures.”

A $75 general admission ticket includes dinner and $2,000 in play chips. Guests can also enter a raffle to win a trip and can choose between a Cancun vacation, Nashville tour, an escape to San Francisco and Sonoma, a Monterey golf experience or a cash prize. All funds raised at Casino Night will allow Boys & Girls Clubs to continue offering vital resources and high-impact programs to youth and their families.

Over the past year, BGC continued providing meal services and worked on innovative ways to impact Lincoln Public Schools students and the community with programs like BGC in a Box, which brought club programs to students’ homes during COVID-related school closures. This summer, they will continue holding in-person programs to provide a fun, safe place for youth to continue learning during the school break.

Those interested in supporting Boys & Girls Clubs at Casino Night can visit www.lincolnbgc.org/casino-night. The event will be carried out in compliance with CDC recommendations for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to attend.

