 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boo at the Zoo set for Oct. 26-30

  • 0
Boo at the Zoo set for Oct. 26-30

Mike and Maggie Elsener walk through the Lincoln Children Zoo's Witch's Hat station with their children Alice and Graham at a previous Boo at the Zoo. This year's event is planned for Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 26-30, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Stop at trick-or-treat booths from local businesses and organizations to get candy, coupons and more. All money raised during Boo at the Zoo supports the zoo and its animals. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket in advance and a treat bag for $3.50 to collect candy. Zoo members are admitted free but must reserve tickets in advance. For more information, visit Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News