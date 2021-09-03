 Skip to main content
Bites, Bikes & Bison event to benefit Nature Center
The annual Bites, Bikes & Bison fundraiser for Friends of the Pioneers Park Nature Center is a family-friendly bike ride, which will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept 12 in scenic Pioneers Park.

The ride takes cyclists down the Bison Trail and into downtown Lincoln, where food and drink specials await at several destinations such as White Elm Brewing, The Mill Coffee & Tea-Telegraph District, Saro Cider and The Hub Café. Riders can visit as many or as few stops as they like and in any order.

Routes can range from 8 to 18 miles with an optional loop around the park at the beginning or end of the ride. For more details and to register, go to lnknaturecenter.org/bbb.

