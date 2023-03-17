The American Institute of Architects-Nebraska and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center invite everyone to the Big B.A.D. (Build And Design) Birdhouse Bash on Friday, March 24, from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.

This fundraising social event with music, snacks and a live auction of creatively designed birdhouses will celebrate the culmination of the Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project.

“Not only did we build 400 birdhouses with kids and families across Lincoln, but we have six amazing birdhouses from local professional and student artists and designers,” said Jason St. Sauver, senior education manager for the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

The birdhouses will be on display at the museum in the days leading up to the Birdhouse Bash. The event will feature a social hour from 7-8 p.m. with live music, a cash bar, and then a live auction of the specially designed birdhouses at 8 p.m.

This larger Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project is in its second year helping to create a more beautiful and bird-friendly community. The project not only helps AIA-Nebraska to outreach about architecture and design to students of all ages, but also assists Audubon in providing more habitat for declining birds all across Lincoln.

The project is a collaboration between the two organizations plus several partners and sponsors including Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Lincoln Community Learning Centers, Wild Bird Habitat Store and Songbird Essentials. With the help of the partners, Lincoln families and students have designed and built over 400 birdhouses for birds like Black-capped Chickadees, Eastern Bluebirds and House Wrens.

Tickets for the Birdhouse Bash are $10/person in advance or $15 at the door. All funds raised from ticket sales and the auction will go to continued programming for Lincoln Community Learning Center students.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Birdhouse Bash, visit springcreek.audubon.org/events or email scp@audubon.org.