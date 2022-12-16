Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project returns to Lincoln

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, the American Institute of Architects-Lincoln and community partners have come together for a second year to bring the Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project to Lincoln.

The project's goals are to connect project organizations with the Lincoln community, introduce concepts within art, architecture and design, and provide homes for birds throughout the Lincoln area.

This year, the project has two parts: A design competition/auction for artists, architects and designers in all media, and community builds for youth and families.

Design submissions will be accepted now through Jan. 17. Community build events for youth and families will take place in January and February.

The design competition is an opportunity for all of Lincoln and surrounding area artists, architects and designers to showcase their talent publicly. A jury will select winning birdhouse designs, and those designers, or team of designers, will be provided a $250 stipend to create their piece for an auction in March. One-third of auction proceeds will be given back to the designer or designing team, and the other two-thirds will fund Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center’s programming for Lincoln Community Learning Centers.

For more competition information and applications, visit springcreek.audubon.org/get-involved/birdhouse.

Community builds

During January and February, the Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project will host Community Builds to help build and design a bird-friendly and beautiful Lincoln. Several builds will be specifically for youth and families at Lincoln Community Learning Centers in northeast Lincoln. These events will focus on learning about birds, bird habitat and design from experts from Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, AIA-Lincoln and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

In addition, the project will host three to five public community builds across Lincoln at locations to be determined. For all community builds, birdhouse kits, tools and art supplies will be provided.

The birdhouses from the community builds are planned to be on display at locations around Lincoln in March.

For more information about the Big B.A.D. Birdhouse Project, visit springcreek.audubon.org/get-involved/birdhouse.