BWC, a citywide service club, also known as Bethany Women’s Club, will host its annual spring fundraiser at noon Tuesday, April 11, in the Bethany Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.

This event includes a salad luncheon, followed by “The Music Bingo Guy – Elliott.” Elliott will play hits of the 20th century.

The pubic is invited to join club members for a fun event. You might even win a prize! Bring your family and friends; guests are always welcome. Tickets are $15. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 6. Call Sheryel at 402-464-4112 or Pat at 402-430-7933.