Bethany Women’s Club fall fundraiser Oct. 11

The Bethany Women's Club, a citywide service club, will host its fall fundraiser and program Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning with a salad luncheon at noon in Fellowship Hall at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.

The guest speaker is local author Stephanie Roth. Her book “Grief Done Differently” is a faith-based guide to surviving the worst and becoming your best. Roth, a former radiology tech turned health coach, experienced the unimaginable, and from it she wrote this entertaining, quick read that mixes the gut-wrenching realities of life and death with light-hearted banter, taking readers on a journey through the biggest storms of life.

Books will be available for purchase after the program.

Guests are welcome to attend the program and lunch. The cost is $10, and reservations are required. For questions or to make reservations, call Sheryel at 402-464-4112.