The interior of the Royal Grove in Lincoln was transformed into a "beach party" March 5 for Lincoln Choral Artists’ annual fundraising gala.

Doublewide, Doane University's a capella men's ensemble, started things off as the audience enjoyed drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres, and browsed tables filled with an assortment of silent auction items donated by area businesses.

Members of Lincoln Choral Artists then took the stage and performed a variety of beach-themed pieces including a sea shanty, a Gaelic fishing song and a medley from the musical “South Pacific.” Group pieces were interspersed with several solo performances.

The choir was conducted by Jason Horner and accompanied by guest musicians. Participants traded their normal formal attire for colorful summer clothing, adding to the party atmosphere.

“Lincoln Choral Artists is a wonderful group,” said Sarah Woody, choir member and president of the choir’s board of directors. “Not only do we get to have fun making music together, we also get to share our talents with the community. Our annual fundraiser gala raises the money we need to be able to continue putting on concerts of the quality we are known for and that the Lincoln community expects.”

The event raised nearly $8,000 from ticket sales and the silent auction. The choir’s fundraising campaign to help support the upcoming 2023-24 season has a goal of $16,000 and is accepting donations at https://fundly.com/fundraiser-2023-1 through March 31.

Lincoln Choral Artists (LCA) is an auditioned, adult community choir that draws singers from Lincoln and surrounding communities. Established over 40 years ago, LCA performs four concerts each season, drawing from a large repertoire of musical genres. LCA routinely performs with members of other choirs, including youth singers.

The last concert of the current season will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. It will be a performance of Fauré's “Requiem” and will include guest orchestral players and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's i2choir. For more information, visit lincolnchoralartists.org.