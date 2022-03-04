BBB encourages giving to help Ukrainians, but use caution

The local Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages generosity in the wake of recent events in Ukraine but advises caution when faced with questionable appeals. Not all of those soliciting donations are capable of supporting those impacted, and some have no intention of assisting in the first place.

Just as there are those who view the situation as an opportunity to inspire support, there are those who view disaster as an opportunity to profit. It’s not uncommon for crowdfunding projects to surface with photos and names of victims but without permission for either. The lack of connective tissue to those on the front lines, and the use of another’s likeness to target the vulnerable, raises questions about the management and intentions of these operations.

Crowdfunding isn’t a one-size-fits-all ecosystem. Some platforms verify more than others; some don’t verify at all. Across the board, the vetting process leaves plenty of room to be desired. Consider that certain sites can hold and distribute funds raised by third parties for a specific victim, while other sites merely rely on the person who started the site to follow through on their expressed intentions. No matter the policy, each site should provide a detailed explanation of its rules and regulations – and donors should ask for clarification before agreeing to any type of contribution.

Is the charitable opportunity in question claiming things that seem impossible? As the saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Claims that 100 percent of donations will assist victims and their families are typically disingenuous if not outright lies. Administrative and fundraising expenses are to be expected, and any platform marketing itself without them should trigger a red flag.

Transparency is your ally when it comes to philanthropic support. Organizations should provide a detailed accounting of how funds were spent, and if they’re trustworthy, these sites will make that information publicly available.

Tax deductibility isn’t a given in these circumstances. Not all organizations that collect funds are tax exempt as charities under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donors can certainly support these organizations, but those who believe it will result in a dedication for federal income tax purposes should make note of that reality. An organization’s tax status can be checked with the IRS.

Just like businesses, charities can be checked by the BBB. Wouldn’t you rather put your money toward a reputable charity with a proven track record than one that was created overnight? At Give.org, you can verify whether a charity meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability, which measure governance and oversight, effectiveness, finances, solicitations and informational materials. Did the potential charity make appropriate disclosures? Has it spent no more than 35% of its contributions on fundraising? Does it have a board of directors to monitor oversight of operations and staff? All of that information can be found on a charity’s BBB profile page.

If you experience or see scam-related activity, your BBB encourages you to report it to BBB.org/scamtracker. Doing so could prevent someone from falling victim moving forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0