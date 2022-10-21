Battle of the Rockin’ Docs raises $7,500 for CWH

The inaugural Battle of the Rockin’ Docs, featuring “Malpractice” (medical professionals) and “Raw Nerve” (dental professionals) raised $7,500 for Clinic With a Heart Sept. 24 at Rosie’s Downtown, 10th and P streets.

Both bands have been regulars on the music scene for many years in Lincoln. Dr. Steve Pejsar commented that his band "offers a musical way to give back to the Lincoln community.” Raw Nerve formed in 1989. Malpractice began in 2014, and “we have a history of community involvement,” said Todd Sorensen, PA.

The secret of a successful fundraiser rests with the entertainment and the total support of the venue. “An NU bye week, two great bands and an awesome organization like Clinic With a Heart was the perfect fit for us,” said Josh “Munch” Munford, general manager of Rosie’s Downtown. Plans are already in the works for the second annual Battle of the Rockin’ Docs.

“We are fortunate to have these two wonderful bands and Rosie’s Downtown to host this fun and beneficial fundraiser,” said Teresa Harms Coder, executive director of Clinic With a Heart.

Dr. Rob Rhodes, founder and president emeritus of Clinic With a Heart, added: “The Battle of the Rockin’ Docs fundraiser was an awesome night, and a great idea to partner with Rosie’s and two great local bands who share the passion of health care and music. It was a fun night to showcase Clinic With a Heart, and we look forward to this event again next year.”

Since 2003, Clinic With a Heart has provided free services in our community to people who are uninsured and underinsured with a ministry of health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and vision and hearing. More than 600 volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide care.

To learn more about CWH, visit www.clinicwithaheart.org.