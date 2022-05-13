Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration May 22

The Asian Community and Cultural Center (ACCC) invites everyone to attend its 30th anniversary and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration Sunday, May 22, from 1-5 p.m. in the Lincoln Room at the Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock Avenue.

Thanks to community sponsors, the event is free and will include a video exhibition of the ACCC's achievements over the past 30 years, 10 Untold Migrant Stories videos from ACCC youth, nine ethnic performances, nine cultural exhibitions, traditional games, live music, Asian cuisine, health screenings and more.

For the full schedule and more details, visit www.lincolnasiancenter.org or the ACCC's Facebook page.

