The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Lancaster Event Center’s Lincoln Room, 84th and Havelock Avenue.

The event will include exhibition of 10-12 cultures, 11 traditional performances, food demonstrations, Untold Migrant Stories youth project displays, activities/games, "travel the world' photo shop, live music, free ethnic cuisine tasting, free health screenings and more.

This event honors the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the U.S. By supporting this event, you help the Asian Community and Cultural Center serve refugees and immigrants in Lincoln.

For more information, visit www.lincolnasiancenter.org.