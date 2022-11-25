ARYSE partners with clinics to collect warm clothing

In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community are partnering to collect warm clothing to benefit those in need during the winter holiday season.
Donated items accepted include socks, coats, blankets, gloves, hats, feet and hand warmers, thermals, sweaters, mittens and scarves.
You can donate between now and Dec. 16 at the following locations:
ARYSE: 1801 N. First St., Suite 2;
Capital Foot & Ankle: 5055 A St., Suite 400;
Limb Lab: 110 S. Canopy St., Suite A;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–East location: 1001 S. 70th St., Suite 200;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–O Street location: 5141 O St., Suite K;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–Downtown location: 1900 K St., Suite 170;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–Southeast location: 8055 Yankee Woods Dr., Suite A;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–West Location: 345 Speedway Circle, Suite 3;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–Pine Lake Location: 2801 Pine Lake Rd., Suite K;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–Williamsburg Location: 6101 Village Dr., Suite 100;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–North Location: 4920 N. 26th St., Suite 100;
Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy–Northeast Location: 1651 N. 86th St., Suite 100;
Lincoln Physical Therapy–East Location: 6940 Van Dorn St., Suite 103;
Lincoln Physical Therapy–North Location: 2550 Superior St., Suite 100;
Lincoln Physical Therapy–South Location: 1501 Pine Lake Rd., Suite 20;
Prairie Orthopaedic: 4130 Pioneer Woods Dr., Suite 1;
Prairie Orthopaedic: 5901 N. 28th St.;
Proformance Physical Therapy: 4220 Lucile Dr., Suite 3; and
Restore Health: 4107 Pioneer Woods Dr., Suite 111.
For more information, contact Morgan Ernesti at morgan.ernesti@aryse.com.