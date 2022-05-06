 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Around the World’ Gala to benefit GIRLPowR

  • 0
Natalie Al Jumaili testimonial with mother

Teenager Natalie Al Jumaili, originally from Iraq, and her mother provide testimonials of how GIRLPowR empowered Natalie during a previous Around the World fundraiser for GIRLPowR.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

The seventh annual "Around the World" fundraiser for GIRLPowR will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the DelRay 817 in the Haymarket.

The evening will include ethnic heavy hors d'oeuvres from Stur 22 and other restaurants, a cash bar, cultural performances, live music, and DJ Kef will mix African, Caribbean and Latin tunes.

Ava Thomas, Lincoln Journal Star president and publisher, is the emcee, and GIRLPowR participants will give testimonials.

Proceeds will support GIRLPowR’s programs in Lincoln and Nicaragua, and will help support its new program in Jamaica. For more details and tickets, visit www.girlpowr.org/fundraiser-.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United Way Annual Meeting April 28

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 28, will celebrate the organizations and individuals helping to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News