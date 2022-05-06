‘Around the World’ Gala to benefit GIRLPowR

The seventh annual "Around the World" fundraiser for GIRLPowR will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the DelRay 817 in the Haymarket.

The evening will include ethnic heavy hors d'oeuvres from Stur 22 and other restaurants, a cash bar, cultural performances, live music, and DJ Kef will mix African, Caribbean and Latin tunes.

Ava Thomas, Lincoln Journal Star president and publisher, is the emcee, and GIRLPowR participants will give testimonials.

Proceeds will support GIRLPowR’s programs in Lincoln and Nicaragua, and will help support its new program in Jamaica. For more details and tickets, visit www.girlpowr.org/fundraiser-.

