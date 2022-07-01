Annual event raises over $160K for Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach hosted the annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising event June 9 at the Country Club of Lincoln. Because of the generosity of 43 corporate and individual sponsors, the 225 guests who attended and the many who gave donations prior to the event, Matt Talbot raised over $160,000. All money raised will support the day-to-day hunger relief and homeless prevention services of the community kitchen and outreach center.

The 2022 Compassion in Action Award was presented to William Jeffery for his dedication to providing affordable and safe housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Jeffery is a certified residential management professional and broker, and is founder of Cornhusker Property, a family-owned full-service real estate company that owns, leases and manages residential and commercial real estate investments and storage units. He has been a partner of Matt Talbot’s Landlord Liaison Project since 2017 and has gone above and beyond as a landlord to clients who are moving from homelessness to permanent housing.

“Successful collaborations with landlords are a key component of ending homelessness,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “William has been a committed and compassionate partner in this work, and we are so grateful for his unwavering support of this unique housing program.”

Guests also watched a video about Matt Talbot’s origins and the current impact of outreach and homeless prevention efforts, including substance use services. The video can be seen at mtko.org.

Serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. In a typical year, Matt Talbot provides over 100,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and more than 35,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, drug and alcohol evaluations, life skills classes, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. Learn more at www.mtko.org.

