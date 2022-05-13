Ameritas associates, company raise $31K for Ukraine relief

Ameritas and its associates will donate $31,275 to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa, which will go directly toward the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Ameritas associates raised $16,275 on their own before a donation match of $15,000 was made by the company.

The campaign began with a $5,000 match offer after a call-to-action was made company-wide. Donations increased exponentially in the weeks following, resulting in Ameritas raising its match from $5,000 to $15,000.

“The imagery coming out of Ukraine caused many of us to feel moved to action,” said Liz Ring Carlson, second vice president, corporate communications and community relations. “Our local Red Cross was instrumental in helping make this happen, and we know the critical work the organization does will help those who need it.”

“The crisis in Ukraine is very large, and the push for aid is real. Millions of people have fled their homes in Ukraine for safety in neighboring countries,” added John Thompson, American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa board member and vice president of investments at Ameritas. “The American Red Cross is helping lead the huge effort of delivering aid and over 1,800 tons of life-saving supplies to those affected.”

Ameritas encourages further donations to local Red Cross chapters. Visit the Nebraska chapter page for more information or RedCross.org.

