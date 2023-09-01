The 17th annual Amazing Chase fundraiser for St. Monica’s will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at St. Monica’s main location, 120 Wedgewood Dr. Teams of four will search for secret locations around town where they’ll perform zany challenges. Each team designates a Beauty, a Brain, a Belly and a Brawn for a variety of individual and team activities. These Amazing Chasers will compete to find and complete all of the challenges and win prizes. Funds raised in the Amazing Chase provide substance use disorder and mental health services to women in need in our community, as well as support services for their families. For more information on the Amazing Chase and to register, visit www.stmonicas.com/amazing-chase.